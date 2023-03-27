Convicted Felon Rod Blagojevich Defends Trump from Hush Money Probe: ‘I Spent 8 Years in Prison’ With Guys Like Michael Cohen

It remains to be seen whether Donald Trump will be indicted over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal, but despite the former president’s legal turmoil, at least he can count on continued support from… Rod Blagojevich.

The former Illinois governor joined Fox News anchor Eric Shawn Sunday to discuss the Daniels case, and he railed against the “corrupt prosecutors” who have gone after Trump since 2016. Of course, much of the interview gravitated around the stated fact that Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison back in 2011 on corruption and extortion charges, but Trump commuted his sentence in 2020.

During his interview with Shawn, Blagojevich was asked for his thoughts about former Trump attorney Michael Cohen defending Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from Republicans attacking his investigation as “politically motivated.”

Blagojevich answered by once again reminding Fox viewers that he has done time:

Michael Cohen is a snitch and a coward. I spent eight years in prison, 2896 days, with a few guys like that. They get light sentences. They get their sentences cut short if they are willing to compose on somebody else, and that is precisely what that coward did to President Trump. He is the one responsible for whatever was happening with Stormy Daniels. The Federal Elections Committee has exonerated the Trump campaign for any misdemeanor wrongdoing. Now he’s doing what he’s doing because he’s made a deal — I believe — with those prosecutors who are chasing President Trump.

Blagojevich and Trump have been affiliated with each other ever since the former appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice, and the ex-governor has been a Trump defender since he was pardoned.

Watch above via Fox News.

