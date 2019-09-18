Corey Lewandowski Erupts When Alisyn Camerota Questions His Lying to Press: ‘Are You a Journalist or Talking Head!?’

Alisyn Camerota and Corey Lewandowski had an explosive face-off on Wednesday when the CNN host confronted the former Donald Trump campaign manager for his dishonesty with the media.

When Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, he borderline admitted that he lies to journalists when he said he has “no obligation to be honest with the media.” After Camerota grilled Lewandowski on Trump’s numerous acts of potential obstruction of justice as revealed by Robert Mueller, she asked him “You only feel the obligation to tell the truth when you’re under oath?”

Lewandowski retaliated by invoking CNN’s hiring of Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who recently lost his appeal to avoid being charged for giving false statements to federal investigators.

“You and your network continue to use him as a contributor who has been lying under oath,” he said. “So if you’re going to hold me to a standard, hold your same employees and contributors to that same standard.”

As Lewandowski repeatedly tried to make the conversation about McCabe, Camerota stayed on topic and noted that his remarks boiled down to him saying “you lie to the media.”

“Are you a journalist, or are you a talking head?” Lewandowski asked Camerota. “You’re listening with your mouth,” Camerota replied while continuing to ask “Do you lie to the media, yes or no?… When do you lie? Are you lying now?”

The confrontation continued with Lewandowski downplaying his connections with Trump while claiming that he doesn’t hold Camerota “accountable for the lies your contributors gave to the inspector general.”

“Frankly, you are actually trying to hold me accountable for that,” Camerota replied, and that segued into Lewandowski saying “you’re being disingenuous” when she pressed him on whether he’s about to run for Senate in New Hampshire

Watch above, via CNN

