During intense questioning by House Judiciary Counsel Barry Berke, former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski was called out for lying on MSNBC about his Mueller report testimony, prompting him to respond: “I have no obligation to be honest with the media, because they’re just as dishonest as anybody else.”

The sharp exchange was yet another contentious moment in a day of confrontational and, at times, absurd public spectacle in the House Judiciary Committee hearing.

At issue in Berke’s line of inquiry was a February 22, 2019 appearance by Lewandowski on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, in which Lewandowski claimed that President Donald Trump never asked him to get intervene on his behalf with then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions or the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. That claim was directly contradicted weeks later upon the release of Lewandowski’s Special Counsel testimony, which explained how the president had asked him to push Sessions to shut down the Mueller investigation and fire the Attorney General if he did not comply.

Melber himself highlighted Lewandowski’s dishonesty during his May 14, 2019 show when he revisited the Trump aide’s February appearance and called out his former guest for lying.

During his cross-examination for the Judiciary Committee, Berke played the May 14 clip and pressed Lewandowski to admit he had lied.

“That wasn’t true, was it?” Berke asked.

“I have no obligation to be honest with the media, because they’re just as dishonest as anybody else,” Lewandowski shot back.

Berke continued to push Lewandowski to admit he did not tell the truth to protect himself or the president from possible criminal obstruction charges, and Lewandowski continued to try to evade admitting the truth that he lied.

Ultimately, Lewandowski said he tells the truth when under oath, backing sideways into admitting he lies to the press often.

“I have no obligation to candid conversation with the media, just like they have no obligation to cover me honestly and they do it all the time,” Lewandowski claimed.

“You are admitting on national television you are lying?” Berke reiterated.

“I have been inaccurate on many occasions and maybe I was in inaccurate that time,” Lewandowski said.

Watch the video above, via C-SPAN 3.

