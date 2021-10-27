Cory Booker Awkwardly Forgets Ben Sasse’s Home State During Hearing: ‘Where Are You From, Sir?’

During a Senate hearing featuring testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland that featured heaps of grandstanding from the usual Republican suspects, the most noteworthy moment may very well have been a brainfart by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

In Wednesday’s hearing, Booker had just finished questioning Garland and paused, he said, “to be respectful of my colleague, my friend, the senator from the great state of Oklahoma.”

“Ouch,” replied Sen. Ben Sasse (R), who actually represents Nebraska.

“I’m sorry,” said Booker. “Forgive me. Omaha.”

“Omaha’s not a state, brother,” retorted Sasse.

“I’m sorry,” said Booker. “Where are you from, sir?”

“We used to be able to beat Stanford in football,” Sasse told Booker, who was a tight end for the university’s football team for the 1989 and 1990s seasons. “And we will return.”

Booker said nothing, prompting Sasse to add, “Sorry Cory’s not as funny as I thought he would be there.”

The Nebraska senator proceeded to question Garland.

Sasse may not be a household name, but he’s not exactly an obscure backbencher. He’s made a name for himself by occasionally bucking Donald Trump and notably voted to convict the 45th president for incitement to insurrection earlier this year.

It’s unclear if Booker was trolling Sasse for some odd reason or if he had genuinely forgotten Sasse’s home state. The New Jersey senator might be able to be forgiven for forgetting the state of a more obscure senator such as say, Mike Rounds, Tom Dunleavy, or Bill Hagerty – one of whom I just made up and it’s ok to admit you’re not sure which one. But after Booker introduced Sasse as “my colleague” and “my friend,” it’s just a tough look to not know where your alleged pal is from.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

