Ted Cruz LOSES IT on Merrick Garland Over DOJ School Memo: ‘Is Doing a Nazi Salute at an Elected Official… Protected by the First Amendment?!’

Senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) erupted on Attorney General Merrick Garland during Wednesday’s fiery hearing over the DOJ’s recent school memo.

Recently the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden raising concerns about threats and harassment towards teachers. The letter read, “As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

Days later Garland issued a memo directing DOJ officials to look into “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and staff.”

The memo does not have any references to terrorism — a line that received so much backlash in the NSBA letter that the organization ultimately apologized for language they used.

Cruz accused Garland of exaggerating the threats, saying most of the incidents cited “on their face are non-violent.”

They involve things like insults, they involve a Nazi salute. That’s one of them examples. My God! A parent did a Nazi salute at a school board because he thought the policies were oppressive. General Garland, is doing a Nazi salute at an elected official, is that protected by the First Amendment?

“Yes it is,” Garland responded.

“You are the Attorney General of the United States!” Cruz exclaimed. “This was not a tweet you sent! This is a memo to the Federal Bureau of Investigations saying go investigate parents as domestic terrorists.”

“That is not what the memo says at all,” Garland shot back.

“Is it what the letter says?” Cruz asked.

“I don’t care what the letter says,” Garland continued.

“You testified under oath before the House of Representatives the letter was the basis of your memo. Now you don’t care about the letter?” Cruz asked.

Garland repeated that the memo “says nothing about domestic terrorism” and that he was responding to not just the letter, but “public reports of violence and threats of violence.”

“My memo is an attempt to get an assessment of whether there is a problem out there that the federal government needs to…” he continued.

“The letter on its face,” Cruz interjected, “says the actions of the parents could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism…”

“And that is wrong,” Garland said.

