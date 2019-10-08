Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham has invited Rudy Giuliani to testify before the committee, and on CNN tonight, Senator Cory Booker made it clear he would relish the opportunity to question the president’s lawyer.

Booker spoke with Anderson Cooper on CNN about the House’s impeachment inquiry and the White House’s refusal to cooperate.

Towards the end of the interview, Cooper asked about Giuliani and Booker — a member of the Judiciary Committee — said. “I would savor the opportunity, especially if done publicly.”

He said Giuliani would “love the theatrics,” but added there’s a lot he has to answer for:

“The conduct he has been doing, the direction he has been taking from the president, his intervention in areas where there are critical national security interests, yeah. There’s a lot I’d like to know from him. And I believe his behavior has been despicable, and the lies and half-truths, the deception that he’s been doing at the direction of this president and beyond is unbecoming. And he should step before Congress and answer for it.”

Giuliani said in a statement to CNN about Graham’s invite, “Love Lindsey, but I am still a lawyer and I will have to deal with privilege… Given the nature of his invitation about my concerns I might be able to do it without discussing privileged information.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

