Monday’s Afghanistan hearing with Secretary Antony Blinken heated up when it was Congressman Scott Perry’s turn for questions.

The Pennsylvania Republican started by asking Blinken where he’s testifying remotely from. Blinken said he’s at the State Department, and Perry remarked, “Couldn’t be bothered to come down here and see Congress. All right. That’s great.”

“Excuse me, sir,” Blinken interjected. “My understanding is the House is not in session and that’s why the…”

“I’m right here, Secretary. So’s the chairman, so’s the ranking member,” Perry shot back.

He went on to ask if the State Department blocked any American citizens from leaving Afghanistan.

Blinken said they did not and said, “Men and women ran into the building from around the world to help Americans get out.”

Perry went on to ask about refugees coming into the United States and whether they are required to be vaccinated before coming in.

Blinken said “they are vaccinated in the United States before they are resettled.”

Perry continued to question Blinken on Afghanistan before going a bit off-topic to ask, “How long was your recent interview with the FBI and was it a deposition?”

“I’m sorry. I don’t know what you’re referring to,” Blinken said.

Perry asked if the State Department turned over documents to the FBI related to Hunter Biden.

As he continued pressing on the issue, Blinken responded by saying, “I’m not going to comment one way or the other on any legal proceedings or not that may or may not happen.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks jumped in to scold Perry and say, “Let me remind the gentleman that the topic of this hearing Afghanistan.”

Perry shot back that Blinken is refusing to answer questions.

After he asked his next question, Meeks said his time has expired, and then went back to addressing the first question Perry raised.

“Let me also for the record make clear that this is a hybrid hearing, just as members had an option to come or to be other places, the Secretary also. It’s a hybrid hearing because we are not in session.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

