‘Crazy World’: Jen Psaki and James Comey Game Out 2024 Scenarios Involving Trump ‘Wearing an Ankle Bracelet While Accepting the Nomination’

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki held court with James Comey on what could happen if the Republican Party nominates Donald Trump for president again, only to see his legal troubles finally catch up to him.

The former White House press secretary aired her interview with the former FBI director on Sunday, and they began with the reporting that prosecutors have audio of Trump admitting to the improper possession of classified documents. Comey admitted he wasn’t sure how the Mar-a-Lago documents case will end up, but said the existence of the tape makes the case against Trump “immeasurably stronger.”

Psaki and Comey amused themselves over the precognition of the latter’s quip “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” from 2017. Since Trump is facing legal battles on multiple fronts, Psaki asked Comey if he was concerned that Trump could become the GOP nominee before these cases go to trial.

Comey predicted that federal law enforcement is under “intense pressure” to carry out the Trump investigations and reach a decision on whether to charge him before the election gets too close.

“Can you envision a scenario where Trump manages to win back the White House and justice is delayed?” Psaki asked.

“I could. I don’t want to, but I could,” Comey said. “It’s a crazy world that Donald Trump is dragging this country into, but he could be wearing an ankle bracelet while accepting the nomination at the Republican convention.”

Psaki added to the hypothetical by saying Trump also “could be wearing an ankle bracelet, and be elected in November.”

“Yeah. It would be rejected if you put in a script for a show. But you could have a president who is potentially incarcerated when he’s elected president,” Comey said. “So that would be weird and awkward, and it seems even crazy to be coming out of my mouth, but that is the situation we face. It looks like the Republicans likely could nominate someone who is under serious threat of criminal investigation, is indicted, and who knows where that is going to lead us.”

