Dan Abrams Blasts Axios Firing Reporter For DeSantis ‘Propaganda’ Email: ‘Are We Really Still Pretending The Media Isn’t Biased?’

NewsNation host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams chalked up Axios firing a reporter over a message to the team of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) part of a “ridiculous dance” to pretend the media is not biased.

Axios reporter Ben Montgomery fired from Axios this week after he responded to a press release about an upcoming DeSantis event by calling it “propaganda.” The press release was regarding a Department of Education event hosted by DeSantis titled, “exposing the diversity equity and inclusion scam in higher education.”

Montgomery said Axios claimed his reputation was damaged after a Department of Education spokesperson shared the message.

“This week a reporter was completely honest about where he’s coming from and instead of being appreciated for his candor, the reporter was fired in an instant that shows just how hypocritical the media can be when it comes to hiding the truth about themselves,” Abrams said on Thursday in a segment where Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall also joined.

Abrams argued DeSantis and his officials “love to make a show out of calling out the media for its bias,” something Montgomery’s message played right into. If the media let go of the fantasy of non-bias though, such attacks from DeSantis wouldn’t quite work – even if they do carry some bite, Abrams said.

“Let’s be clear, Ron DeSantis and his officials love to make a show out of calling the media out for its bias, but this press release is part release and part virtue signaling to his base, but let’s also be clear that so much of the media is biased against DeSantis and many other conservatives,” he said.

Axios added to the “ridiculous dance” of non-bias fantasy by firing Montgomery, Abrams added.

“Media organizations insist on doing this ridiculous dance of making it seem like reporters have no opinions about anything and so to just keep up the absurd charade, Axios fired Montgomery,” he said.

Hall seconded the opinion, calling Montgomery’s firing “absurd,” but also adding he agreed with the sentiment Montgomery was expressing in his response.

“This guy, in a moment of candor, revealed who he was which, again to your point, I think was great transparency,” Hall said. “So it wasn’t the smartest play. He probably should have shown some discipline, but him getting fired over this is absurd.”

