Dan Abrams Ridicules Fox News For Outrage Over ‘Colbert 9’ Being Treated Differently Than Jan. 6 Rioters: ‘Spare Me’ the ‘False Victimhood’

NewsNation anchor and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams ridiculed Fox News for being outraged over crew members of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert being treated differently than the Jan. 6 rioters.

Federal prosecutors this week dropped charges against what Fox News has dubbed the “Colbert 9” for being in a Capitol office building last month without an escort during after-hours.

“The individuals, who entered the building on two separate occasions, were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were never asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the group had been told at various points by the U.S. Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in a statement.

“The Office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended,” continued the Office. “We do not believe it is probable that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges.”

During Tuesday’s Dan Abrams Live, Abrams called the statement “a very sensible analysis.”

The reaction on Fox News, said Abrams, shows that “nuance isn’t what” the network “does best.” Appearing on Fox’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Monday, conservative Ned Ryun blasted the decision as showing a double standard in the justice system in which those who aren’t left-wing are treated unfavorably compared to those on the left.

Abrams pointed out that the Colbert group didn’t have an escort and therefore were arrested by “the same Capitol Police so many on Fox News say now are so biased.”

“Well, good for the Capitol Police for enforcing the law,” he said, pointing out that the crew members spent the night in jail.

Despite the Colbert crew being invited onto the Capitol premises, said Abrams, Fox News is comparing them to the Jan. 6 rioters, who were in the Capitol whereas the crew wasn’t.

Abrams pointed out there have been “lenient sentences” for those who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 but didn’t assault police officers. A graphic showed that of the 177 Jan. 6 defendants having been sentenced for misdemeanors, 104 received no jail time – a fate Abrams agreed with.

Given that the Colbert staffers spent the night in jail, those who didn’t receive jail time for their participation on Jan. 6 were treated better than the Colbert crew, said Abrams.

“So please, let’s talk about this with facts and law,” said Abrams. “But spare me the politicized, false victimhood. Most of those who received time in the Capitol riots had either engaged in more egregious conduct or had a criminal past.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com