Dan Bongino shredded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday as the congresswoman, whose state has strict mask mandates, was seen maskless in Florida last week.

“Just don’t come to Florida, okay? It’s a free country, I can’t tell AOC what to do unlike the tyrannical lunatic, you know, anti-free speech left. I actually believe in freedom. You can travel where you want. Having said that, why? Why do you want to come down here? You say you hate us,” said Bongino on Fox & Friends.

“We’re, you know, white nationalists, Nazis, fascists, racists, transphobic, homophobic, istaphobic (sic), phoba-phobic … Anything with a phob … You say you hate us. We’re all backwards … we’re like a bunch of … rednecks,” he continued. “Every insult that you can throw at conservative America. Which is ridiculous and absurd you throw at us. So why do you want to be around us?”

Bongino went on to say that as far as he’s concerned, Ocasio-Cortez isn’t welcome in the Sunshine State.

Just go away. Don’t come down here. Why are you coming down here? Why do you want to be around? We don’t want to be near you. We’re not interested in being … we’re not moving to New York,” he said. “There’s no mass exodus to New York or California. The U-Haul rates are higher in the other direction. Everybody’s emulating Snake Plissken from the 1980s movies. They’re trying to escape from New York. We don’t want you. Please don’t come down here. We’re not interested. You clearly failed. You created hellholes where you live by voting for your lunacy. Just stay away. We’ve got a good thing.

