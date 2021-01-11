Dan Bongino Promises Fox & Friends Parler Will Return By Week’s End: ‘I Will Go Bankrupt’ Before I Let it Shut Down

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino went off on the alleged censoring of right-wing voices following the pro-Donald Trump insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bongino, an investor in Parler, was on Fox & Friends to talk about how the conservative-favored social media website was cut off by Amazon, Google, and Apple for its failure to moderate threatening rhetoric. Parler has come under public pressure for providing a platform to foment the violence that took place when Trump’s supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Bongino began by calling Parler’s derailment “an open war on free speech” being led by “the tech tyrants, the tech totalitarians,” and “the communists.”

“We were wiped out!” Bongino exclaimed. “I have not slept all weekend. They have effectively tried to bankrupt me and my investors on Parler, and you know what? They won…They wiped a company from the face of the Earth this morning, and liberals and the media are celebrating it.”

Throughout the interview, Bongino never faced any questions about why exactly was Parler de-platformed. Instead, Bongino seized the opportunities he was given to rail against Parler’s supposed censorship, and he promised critics that this won’t be the end for it.

You think this is funny? Parler will be back. So just so the audience understands. I will go bankrupt and destitute before I let this happen…Parler will be back. We’ll be back by the end of the week. I’m begging you all to please support us. It’s not about the money. It’s not about anything. If Parler goes down, everyone else will be next.

The interview went on with Bongino slamming other social platforms while disputing the notion that Parler doesn’t moderate content.

“Don’t be surprised if they come for Fox next,” said Brian Kilmeade, which threw Bongino into instant overdrive as he declared “they’re coming for Fox now!” This went on with Bongino calling CNN’s Oliver Darcy a “loser piece of garbage” who wants Fox de-platformed and reduced to communicating via “carrier pigeon.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

