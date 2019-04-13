Dan Crenshaw Responds to AOC Calling Him Out Over 9/11 Fund: It’s ‘Almost Not Worth’ a Response

Rep. Dan Crenshaw is not even sure it is really all that worth it to reply to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez .

On April 11, AOC took to Twitter to call out Crenshaw, writing this: “You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes. In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that?”

You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes. In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don’t you go do something about that? https://t.co/rkb92IxkKX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 11, 2019

Asked by Fox News’s Jesse Watters about AOC’s tweet Saturday night, Crenshaw said it is “almost not worth responding to.”

Then he added this: “Last I checked, I thought I did defend 9/11 victims, I went overseas and tried to make sure the attack never happened again. And make sure to take the fight to the enemies that committed it. Is not just her either…The fact that they would double down on this and try to provide cover for Ilhan Omar when all you have to do is say hey, she misspoke, maybe she did not mean at that way. Why don’t you just say that?”

Crenshaw was, of course, referring to Omar saying about 9/11 during a speech for CAIR that “some people who did something” something he has been vocal about.

Trump has since used the same snippet from that speech in a video interspersed with 9/11 images, prompting a new round of debate on Omar’s words and Trump’s response.

Watch above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com