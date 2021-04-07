Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R- TX) said on Fox News Wednesday night that Democrats are using cancel culture to impose “progressive fascism.”

Brian Kilmeade — guest-hosting The Ingraham Angle — asked Crenshaw about, as the Fox chyron put it, “corporate America turning ‘woke,'” between the MLB moving the All-Star Game from Georgia and criticisms of the Georgia election law by companies like United Airlines.

Crenshaw said United “lied about the election integrity reforms” and “insinuated that these were voter suppression laws.”

He went on to say, “This is what I call the phenomenon that’s going on. It’s progressive fascism.”

“What is fascism? Well, it’s the regimentation of the economy, of society, and it’s the forced suppression of your opposition,” Crenshaw said. “That’s what is happening right now. The Democrats have successfully captivated the institutions. Pop culture, Hollywood, our education institutions, and now our corporations into their own woke agenda. This is fascism. They use cancel culture as a tool to impose their fascism on us.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]