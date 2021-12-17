Republican Donor Says GOP’s ‘Circular Firing Squad to Out-MAGA Each Other’ Is ‘Creating the Seeds of Our Own Destruction’

A Republican donor told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday that the GOP has to move on from its “cult of personality” surrounding Donald Trump.

Burnett cited the now infamous moment in this week’s U.S. Senate GOP primary debate in Minnesota. Moderator Hugh Hewitt asked the five candidates whether Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. All five refused to say outright, and instead dished out varieties of “word salad.”

She also played a clip of Hewitt getting into a contentious exchange on his radio show with Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel, who has alleged the election was stolen from Trump.

“These are current Republican candidates on the ballot,” Burnett said incredulously.

Dan Eberhart, a drilling company CEO and Republican donor, lamented the state of Republican primaries across the country.

“You’ve got this kind of thing going on with the Senate campaign in Ohio, the Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, and elsewhere,” he said .”It’s all destructive to winning in 2022 in the midterms and the general election.”

Eberhart said that “this circular firing squad to out-MAGA each other is really creating the seeds of our own destruction.”

He continued, “Look, if you look at the historical precedents, we should have a smashing victory in the House in 2022 in the midterms. And I think we’re sowing the seeds of our own defeat here. We really need to get behind commonsense candidates that acknowledge what happened.”

Eberhart concluded, “I wanted Trump to win, but he lost. We’ve got to move on as a party so we can move forward, so we can take the House back and the Senate back. And we should be focused on hitting back at Biden’s policies, not focused on this cult of personality with Trump.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com