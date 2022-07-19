Daughter of 9/11 Victim Destroys Trump on CNN for Hosting Saudi Golf Tournament: ‘This is Blood Money That You’re Taking’

The daughter of a firefighter who died in 9/11 denounced Donald Trump for hosting a tournament for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series at his golf courses.

Trump’s properties in Doral, Florida and Bedminster, New Jersey are set to receive a lucrative financial injection by hosting the controversial golf league, and the former president doubled down on his decision by lashing out the PGA Tour as a continuation of his grudge against them. 9/11 Justice, a group of families who lost loved ones in the terror attacks, has condemned Trump for hosting the Saudi-sponsored league despite the fact that the former president held the Saudi government responsible for 9/11 in the past.

On Tuesday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins spoke to Juliette Scauso — daughter of firefighter Dennis Scauso, who died in the 9/11 attacks. Scauso expressed her shock that LIV Golf will now have an event “in the backyard of Ground Zero.”

“And for that to be hosted by a former president is even more disgusting,” she said. “It’s hard to find the words.”

Collins and Scauso discussed the evidence of Saudi Arabia’s complicity in 9/11, and the lawsuit 9/11 Justice filed against their government to hold them accountable. On the group’s condemnation of Trump, Scauso said the matter was personal for her, and Collins asked what kind of message the former president is sending if he doesn’t cancel the tournament.

“I think the 9/11 community, we’ve been pretty outspoken about our issue here. And I’m very proud to say that I think we’ve gotten our message out quite far,” Scauso said. “I’m sure, Mr. Trump knows about us. He knows the letter. He knows how we stand. Now, whether it’s cancelled or not — I personally don’t think it will be. Just the fact that you’re — and even the players — this is blood money that you’re taking. Same with him hosting these events.”

Watch above, via CNN.

