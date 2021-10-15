‘If Something Can Go Wrong, It Will’: Dave Rubin Completely Botches Occam’s Razor and Gets Roasted On Twitter

Libertarian commentator Dave Rubin appeared on Newsmax Friday night and offered a definition of Occam’s razor that was actually Murphy’s Law.

Host John Bachman had been musing as to whether the Biden administration’s shortcomings (both real and imagined) are the product of incompetence or whether it’s part of a hidden strategy with ulterior motives. He brought on Rubin to discuss.

“Now Dave, I’m always struggling here with something called the Hanlin, uh, razor, Hanlon’s razor as well,” said Bachman. “Which says you don’t attribute to malice what can be chalked up to incompetence, but then we had this whole other thing going on here. And I don’t know where to come down on this, so enlighten me, please.”

“Well John,” said Rubin confidently. “Let me give you another razor, Occam’s razor: if something can go wrong, it will. And that basically is the tagline for this administration.”

That is not Occam’s razor, but Murphy’s Law.

Occam’s razor is often mischaracterized as something along the lines of, “the simplest explanation is (usually) the correct one.”

In reality, the razor’s author actually said, “It is futile to do with more what can be done with fewer.”

A more accurate summation would be to say that when forming a hypothesis, making fewer assumptions is preferable.

Not surprisingly, Rubin really got it on Twitter.

Occam's Razor is what Dave uses to shave. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 16, 2021

Occam's Razor allows you to view this segment in its simplicity. These people are stupid. It's that simple. https://t.co/aN1V9Gf2RJ — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) October 16, 2021

No that's the Peter Principle. Occam's Razor is measure twice, cut once. https://t.co/yFlt1Zn12B — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) October 16, 2021

Dave Rubin proves Dunning-Kruger by invoking Occam’s Razor. https://t.co/drAVX6edyN — The Cabin in Pete Woods (@thatpetewoods) October 16, 2021

Occam's Razor: the best a man can get. By Rubin. https://t.co/m0P3Bmqxgf — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) October 15, 2021

Silly. Occam's Razor means a penny saved is a penny earned. https://t.co/YvLDZwoPh3 — BloodSugarSethMasket 🎃 (@smotus) October 16, 2021

This is Occam's Razor (it's so simple):https://t.co/UPZCyTMx57 — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) October 15, 2021

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

