David Jolly, a former Republican congressman who notably left the GOP in the era of Trump, said on MSNBC today that in any other administration, Rudy Giuliani “would be on his way to jail” right now.

Wallace was discussing the news of Lev Parnas’ attorney calling for Bill Barr to recuse himself, and said, “Barr and Giuliani may not have a great relationship, but they’re at this point, in this story, two tarantulas in a bowl.”

She ripped the DOJ under Barr for letting Giuliani through the doors, saying there’s a “lot of smoke” around all these figures.

“In any other administration, Nicolle, Rudy Giuliani would be on his way to jail,” Jolly said. “In any other Department of Justice, Rudy Giuliani would be the target in this situation, not Lev Parnas. Who was Parnas working with? Rudy Giuliani!”

“Bill Barr should be targeting Rudy Giuliani and I think Parnas’ attorney is asking the right questions,” he added.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

