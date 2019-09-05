President Donald Trump attacked the “fake news” media on Thursday over his tweet claiming Alabama would be struck by Hurricane Dorian, quintupling down on the errant information after he was widely mocked for showing off an doctored map in an effort to prove his initial claim.

We are now in day four of this news cycle.

“In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf,” Trump said. “Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!”

….Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

The latest tweets come after the National Weather Service said over the weekend that Alabama will not be impacted by Dorian, contrary to Trump’s initial claims. This also comes after Trump help a White House press spray yesterday, where he held up a forecast map with a very noticeable Sharpie marking on it extending the reach of the storm to Alabama.

Trump’s altered map drew substantial mockery and condemnation. Trump answered “I don’t know” when asked about the Sharpie marking, but he later took to Twitter, posted an outdated hurricane projection map and said “I accept the Fake News apologies!”

[Photo via Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com