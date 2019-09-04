Trump Posts Days-Old Hurricane Forecast Map to Double Down on Alabama Tweet: ‘I Accept the Fake News Apologies!’

President Donald Trump tonight doubled down after the very notable Sharpie marking on a hurricane map extending out to Alabama, following his Sunday tweet that Alabama could get hit by Hurricane Dorian.

The National Weather Service tweeted on Sunday, “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east.”

The marking on the map Trump shared today was criticized and ridiculed online, but tonight he shared a hurricane projection map from August 28th — days before his Alabama tweet.

“This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages,” Trump wrote. “As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies!”

This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages. As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies! pic.twitter.com/0uCT0Qvyo6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019

The map Trump posted says at the bottom, “NHC Advisories and County Emergency Management Statements supersede this product.”

[featured photo via Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]

