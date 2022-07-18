DC Mayor Complains Border Migrants Being ‘Tricked’ Into Bus Trips to Her City

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is not happy about border migrants making their way to her city and others and claims they are being “tricked” into bus trips from border states.

During a Sunday appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation, Bowser was asked by host Margaret Brennan about a Washington Post report highlighting aid groups in places like D.C. being overwhelmed at the volume of migrants being bused in from states like Texas, which continues dealing with massive flows of border crossers.

Bowser said she has called on the federal government to help with the “significant” issue of people like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) shipping migrants to blue states on buses.

“Well, this is a very significant issue. We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses. We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said.

The mayor said she fears migrants are being “tricked” into these bus trips.

“I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America,” she said.

Abbott has sent multiple busloads of migrants out of state in part to protest what he and other Republicans view as non-action on the part of President Joe Biden’s administration when it comes to the southern border. At an April press conference, he also said D.C. is a place where the administration “will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

“I’m going to take the border to President Biden,” he also said.

His office said the program is voluntary for migrants after they have been detained and released.

A New York Times report later that month noted that his actions were not having the “intended effect,” quoting some migrants as even thanking Abbott. The recent Post report, however, noted that aid workers do not have the volunteer staff to handle the numerous busloads coming in every week.

Watch above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com