Joe Scarborough Warns Trump Now a ‘Combination’ of 2 Presidents He Did ‘Not Want to Be’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned Monday that President Donald Trump was now a “combination” of the two presidents he did “not want to be” after being “talked into” conflict with Iran.

Scarborough noted how he had spoken with Trump throughout the past “20 to 25 years” and throughout, even before his time in office, had consistent “contempt” for former Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

The host said that in his conversations with Trump, the president had repeatedly bashed Bush as “stupid” for his war in Iraq and branded Carter “weak” for his response to the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis, which eventually hurt his re-election chances.

Scarborough claimed that Trump was, in particular, “haunted” by Carter’s hostage crisis, referencing the Wall Street Journal’s behind-the-scenes look at the president’s reaction to the rescue of U.S. jet pilots shot down over Iran in early April, which noted that the president reportedly invoked Carter’s “mess” in March.

“It just struck me that this president who, you know, I’ve had the ability to speak with over the past 20 to 25 years, this president, you know, there seem to be two presidents that that he brought up the most, one with contempt, George W Bush, for some reason, really just all in against George W Bush. And mainly, he’ll bring up the Iraq war. ‘He was stupid. He made the mistake after 9/11 and we didn’t keep the oil.’ That’s what he said,” he began.

He continued: “Then the second was Jimmy Carter, who you know, he liked enough as a man, but just thought he was so weak in the Iranian hostage crisis.”

Rounding on Trump’s own conduct, the host said: “Here we have these two presidents that have sort of been fixed in Donald Trump’s mind through the decades on the type of president he would not want to be, and him being talked into a conflict by the likes of [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and [Senator] Lindsey Graham, and finding himself where he’s sort of this combination of both right now.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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