De Blasio Blasts Cuomo’s ‘Laughable’ Statement: His Slideshow Was ‘An Insult to These Women’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Governor Andrew Cuomo is “past the point of no return” and “has to go” on Tuesday.

A report from the New York Attorney General’s Office concluded that the governor sexually harassed 11 women. De Blasio has called on Cuomo to resign, and he told Wolf Blitzer it’s “disgusting” to read about the governor’s actions as laid out in that report.

“This is textbook sexual harassment, and then unfortunately making it worse, in some cases even sexual assault. Disgusting and troubling and unacceptable and he needs to leave office immediately,” the mayor said.

“If he refuses to resign — and today in his initial statement he’s making it clear he is not planning to resign — what exactly are you calling for?” Blitzer asked.

“His statement was laughable,” de Blasio responded.

He also reacted to Cuomo’s slideshow of himself hugging and kissing and getting close with people over the years.

“His attempt to show pictures of him with his family members as a defense was an insult to these women, an insult to the whole notion that a public servant is held to a high standard. He should resign. If he won’t resign, he should be impeached as quickly as possible,” de Blasio said.

He also made a point of bringing up other scandals facing Cuomo, including nursing home covid-19 deaths.

“This guy is past the point of no return. He can’t govern. He just has to go.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

