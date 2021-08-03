New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

De Blasio reacted to the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office that the governor sexually harassed eleven women.

“My first thoughts are with the women who were subject to this abhorrent behavior, and their bravery in stepping forward to share their stories,” de Blasio said. “The Attorney General’s detailed and thorough report substantiates many disturbing instances of severe misconduct. Andrew Cuomo committed sexual assault and sexual harassment and intimidated a whistleblower. It is disqualifying.”

The mayor called it “beyond clear” that Cuomo “is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as governor.”

He wants Cuomo to resign, adding, “If he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.”

Mayor de Blasio: “It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.” pic.twitter.com/a4K2lJcA37 — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) August 3, 2021

Back in March, de Blasio said if the allegations against Cuomo were true, “of course” he should resign.

