New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on Fox News this afternoon and talked up Bernie Sanders ahead of tonight’s Super Tuesday results.

De Blasio first discussed the coronavirus response with Bill Hemmer before they moved on to Super Tuesday, with Hemmer asking for “a state other than Vermont where Bernie Sanders beats Donald Trump.”

The mayor pointed to polling, including from Fox News, that shows Sanders beating POTUS.

Hemmer then brought up Sanders’ much-criticized remarks highlighting the “massive literacy program” started in the Castro regime. Sanders stood by those comments in last week’s debate and a town hall on CNN.

“How does that win in Florida?” Hemmer asked.

“I don’t think that’s what people are caring about when they cast their vote,” the mayor responded. “They care about their jobs, their families, the health care their families need. Look, we’re not going to replay the Cold War in the 2020 election.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

