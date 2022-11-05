‘Democracy Is on the Ballot – And Unfortunately, It’s Going to Lose’: Bill Maher Makes Doomsday Election Prediction

Bill Maher delivered a dire message to viewers of HBO’s Real Time on Friday by predicting Republican election deniers will prevail in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

On the ballot across the country are hundreds of GOP candidates who have falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Some of them in positions to certify elections have stated that if elected, they will not abide by future election results they don’t like.

“Well, we had a good run,” Maher declared during his closing monologue. “Rules are about to go out the window.”

Maher encouraged viewers to vote “for the one party that still stands for democracy preservation.”

But, he added, “It’s also a waste of breath because anyone who believes that is already voting and anyone who needs to learn that isn’t watching and no one in America can be persuaded of anything anymore anyway.”

He offered his prediction for Tuesday’s elections.

“Democracy is on the ballot – and unfortunately, it’s going to lose,” he said. “And once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Maher said Republicans will retake Congress and impeach President Joe Biden for any reason, no matter how ridiculous it is.

“It won’t matter and won’t make sense, but Biden will be a crippled duck when he goes up against the 2024 Trump-Kari Lake ticket,” he said. “And even if Trump loses, it doesn’t matter. On Inauguration Day 2025, he’s going to show up whether he’s on the list or not. And this time he’s not going to take no for an answer because this time, he will have behind him the army of election deniers that is being elected in four days.”

He noted that the Republican nominee for governor in Wisconsin, which the GOP there has already gerrymandered to a ludicrous degree in its favor said, “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin if I’m elected governor.”

Maher went on to state the country’s elections will be shams.

“Make no mistake, it will be an entirely different way of life for many because our elections will just be for show, like in China and Russia and all the other places Trump says are ‘very strong,'” he said.

“So yeah, I urge you to vote,” he continued. “But, I’ve always been a realist. I’m afraid democracy is like the McRib. It’s here now. It’ll be around for a little bit longer. So, enjoy it while you can.”

