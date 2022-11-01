Bill Maher Predicts Trump Will Return to Power: ‘He’s Going to Have the People in Place This Time to Pull Off This Coup’

Bill Maher predicted Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024 and said Republican officials across the country will usher in electoral mayhem to make him president even if he loses.

On Tuesday’s installment of The Beat, Maher told Ari Melber he’s concerned about the slew of Republican candidates across the country who falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump:

So everyone’s sort of acting like this is a normal time, but it’s not. Once they win, the die is cast… They basically don’t believe in democracy. They don’t believe that the person with the most votes wins – unless he’s on our side. Ok, so this is what Trump has been doing behind the scenes, wanting to put these people in place, because let me tell you something, Ari. On January 20th – my birthday – 2025, he’s going to show up at the inauguration whether he’s on the list or not. He’s going to show up. But this time he’s going to have this army of election deniers that he has put in place. I mean, people don’t slide into authoritarianism necessarily with tanks in the street.

Maher also said Democrats don’t seem to know what they’re up against.

“People haven’t gotten it, I don’t think,” he said. “This ship of state has hit the iceberg. But we’re still like, acting like it’s normal like they did on the Titanic. ‘Oh, what was that?’ And they went back to drinking champagne. But really, the ship was going to go down.”

Maher predicted Republicans will retake both houses of Congress and conduct “hearing after hearing” into Democrats and suggested a Republican-controlled House will impeach President Joe Biden.

“And then – again – Trump is not going to accept no for an answer,” he continued. “And he’s going to have the people in place this time who will allow him to pull off this coup.”

Melber asked Maher to clarify.

“Your warning is they’re going to run quasi-normal,” the MSNBC host stated. “Crime, prices, and then they’re going to govern totally fascist?”

“Well, but the Democrats are running normal, too,” Maher replied. “That’s what I’m saying. Nobody is meeting the moment. Nobody has realized that we are already in a completely different paradigm. And this happened in many other countries and it seems to be happening now. This is the ‘It can’t happen to us’ moment, but it’s happening to us.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

