Democrat On CNN Says Lab Leak News Not ‘Surprising At All’: Hundreds Of Thousands Dead Due To China’s ‘Mismanagement’ At ‘Every Step’

Massachusetts Democrat and Armed Services Committee member Rep. Seth Moulton told CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Sunday that the pandemic being caused by a lab leak in China should be no surprise, considering CCP covid mismanagement we already knew about cost hundreds of thousands of Chinese lives.

Acosta asked Moulton, who also serves on the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, about the report this morning that the Department of Energy has joined the FBI in assessing a lab leak in China as the “likely” cause of the covid-19 pandemic.

“There’s this updated classified intelligence report that says the US Department of Energy has assessed that the source of the covid-19 pandemic likely came from a lab leak in China,” said Acosta. What’s your reaction to that?”

“I mean, look, I’m not entirely surprised,” Moulton answered. “The Chinese have mishandled covid at every step of the way, are trying to sweep it under the rug, trying to try a strategy of zero covid that utterly failed. And tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of Chinese are dead as a result of the mismanagement of this pandemic by the Chinese Communist Party.”

China’s draconian “zero covid” policy and its brutal enforcement was ended abruptly at the end of 2022, and the enormous costs both of it’s implementation and dismantling are still being assessed.

“For it to come out that the whole thing started because of mismanagement, I mean, look, we need to see whether this is true, but if it is, I don’t find it surprising at all,” said Moulton.

That lack of surprise may come as a surprise to those who gave the lab leak theory credence early on and were subsequently ostracized.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

