Democratic Senate Nominee Not Sure He Wants Biden to Stump for Him: ‘I’m the Face of This Campaign’

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) appeared on America’s Newsroom Thursday where he made clear he’s in no hurry to ask President Joe Biden to campaign for him. Biden’s approval ratings have foundered amid high inflation and fears of a recession.

Ryan is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio and will square off against J.D. Vance in November.

“Do you want President Biden to come out and campaign for you in Ohio?” anchor John Roberts asked Ryan point-blank to begin the interview.

“Hey, we’ll see, we’ll see,” Ryan responded. “But the reality of it is I’m the face of this campaign and there’s so much political noise out there. I’m a unique candidate, I’m a unique kind of Democrat, I’ve taken on the Democratic Party, I’ve run against Nancy Pelosi, I’ve gotten in fights with Bernie Sanders, and I’ve agreed with Trump on renegotiating NAFTA, and being tough on China.”

It was the second time in eight days Ryan told Fox News he’s not sure if he wants Biden to stump for him, but this time Ryan appeared to make more of an overture to supporters of former President Donald Trump. That is notable but not surprising given that Trump won Ohio twice by about eight points each time. Also, Ryan did not attend a speech Biden gave in his state on Friday.

Roberts turned to inflation and asked, “Does the president need to do more than blame other people for inflation?”

Ryan replied by calling for tax cuts.

“I do. I think there is some corporate responsibility here,” he said. “Corporations are making a lot of money and I think we need to make sure the consumers aren’t getting gouged. I’ve been calling on the administration and anybody else who will listen to bring an immediate tax cut to the Congress for us to pass. The earned income tax cut, the child tax cut we had in last year. Advance this so it’s going right to consumers, and then a general tax cut for workers and maybe small businesses to put money in their pockets.”

