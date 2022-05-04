Democratic Senate Nominee Won’t Say If He Wants Biden to Stump for Him: ‘We’ll Make That Decision’ Eventually

Fresh off his runaway victory in Tuesday Democratic primary victory for U.S. Senate, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio joined Bret Baier on Special Report on Wednesday.

The Fox News host asked Ryan if he wants President Joe Biden to stump for him in his race against Republican nominee J.D. Vance, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank, with multiple surveys showing the president with a national approval rating in the low to mid-40s in late April/early May. He lost Ohio to Trump in 2020 by eight points.

“I heard you in an interview today really not answer if you want President Biden on the campaign trail in Ohio,” Baier said. “The sitting president of the United States. I didn’t hear an answer to that. Do you or do you not?”

“My answer was I want to be the face of this campaign,” Ryan replied. “And I don’t want any distractions. I’m tired of the Democrat-Republican thing. I want us to move forward together and start to heal and rebuild the middle class and beat China. And and I want to be the face and the voice of this campaign and I don’t want any distractions I don’t need anybody to prop me up like J.D. Vance did.”

“Even from the sitting president of the United States of your party, right?” Baier pressed the congressman, noting he’s voted with Biden 100% of the time.

“We’ll make that decision as the campaign continues,” Ryan explained. “But some of those votes are to bring a huge multibillion dollar Intel project to Ohio creating thousands of jobs at $135,000 a year, or the bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s gonna create 600,000 jobs in the state of Ohio.”

