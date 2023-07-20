‘DeSantis Is Campaigning Like a P*ssy’: Anthony Weiner Blasts Governor, Says ‘You’ve Got to Mean It’

Former Congressman and registered sex offender Anthony Weiner (D-NY) accused Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis of “campaigning like a pussy” and of falling in love with his own narrative on Thursday.

“The DeSantis mistake is the Churchill effect, believing that what was a giant issue two years ago that animates people is still a giant issue that animates them today,” said Weiner during a heated appearance on the PBD Podcast. “I think DeSantis is running a campaign based on things that are no longer as salient for his base.”

After another guest, Adam Sosnick, argued, “Well that’s the reason that he’s relevant. That’s kind of like the whole reason that he’s on the forefront of the campaign trail,” Weiner shot back, “Well excuse me, how do you define forefront? He’s getting crushed. He’s trailing by forty points.”

Weiner — who was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017 for sexting a minor — went on.

“You can be amazingly good in your mind and for your voters’ mind in a certain issue, but once that issue recedes the salience of that and the importance of that issue recedes as well,” he said. “That’s the mistake that DeSantis is making.”

Host Patrick Bet-David replied, “And by the way, with all due respect, this is why people don’t like you and trust you. This is why America doesn’t trust the establishment.”

Moments later, Weiner said bluntly, “DeSantis is campaigning like a pussy, is what he’s doing.”

In a seeming reference to DeSantis’ primary rival, former President Donald Trump, Weiner argued, “When you want to take out the king, you’ve got to mean it. He doesn’t. He’s running for four years from now.”

He concluded, “Sometimes candidates fall in love with the narrative about themselves. Their polling looks amazing, and then the world around them changes.”

While DeSantis started out strong in Republican primary polls earlier this year, coming close to the numbers of frontrunner Trump, his support tanked after the former president ramped up his attacks on DeSantis.

RealClearPolitics’ poll average currently places support for DeSantis at 20.4% — more than 30 points away from Trump’s 53.1%, though still in second place and significantly higher than former Vice President Mike Pence in third place at 5.7%.

