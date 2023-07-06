Fox Panel Flames DeSantis Campaign: ‘We Gotta Do An Intervention’

Guests on Thursday’s edition of Kudlow were unimpressed with the presidential campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is polling well behind frontrunner Donald Trump in the GOP primary.

Host Larry Kudlow asked radio talkshow host Mark Simone if DeSantis will drop out soon.

“I mean, Vivek Ramaswamy is now at 10%,” Kudlow said, referencing the longshot candidate. “He’s closing in on Desantis. DeSantis keeps falling. Is DeSantis going to be out of race?”

Simone said that while he admires DeSantis, his campaign is ill-timed.

“Listen, we like the guy,” Simone said. “We gotta do an intervention. We gotta tell him, ‘You’re 44 years old. You’re way too early. Wait 10 years when you’re in your 50s and do it.’ He doesn’t have the campaign skills. He is–talk about failure to launch. He’s just sinking.”

Fox contributor Kellyanne Conway offered similar thoughts.

“Look, I’ve been long on the record that he should have waited to run – not just because of his age [but ] because he’s got a really big job he just got reelected to do of governor of our third-largest state,” she said. “Got reelected by 20 points. A lot of pressure from media for him to run. When the mainstream media tells you which Republican can win, run the other way.”

Conway added, “I think DeSantis is ruining himself a little bit for 2028.”

Meanwhile, Fox contributor Katie Pavlich said the governor has so far not run the kind of national campaign he needs to have a chance at winning the nomination.

“Even though the policies implemented in Florida as governor could absolutely be beneficial to the country – especially when you’re running against Joe Biden – he has to start over and sell himself as a national candidate when he really is still at the state level,” she said. “And so, President Trump has the benefit of doing this again and having all that groundwork already ready to go and the infrastructure in place to have a different strategy, of course, in places like Pennsylvania and Michigan, Wisconsin, versus 2020. But you know, he’s been there before and DeSantis is starting over.”

Kudlow himself has been highly critical of DeSantis’ campaign by questioning the effectiveness of the governor’s oversized attention on “wokeness” at the expense of “pocketbook issues.”

“And in short, I think Mr. DeSantis’ messaging is completely off-key,” he told viewers in May. “He’s barking up the wrong trees. He’s getting bogged down in stuff that’s not helping.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

