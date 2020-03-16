Congressman Devin Nunes was widely called out Sunday for contradicting advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts about the wisdom of going out to restaurants and bars.

To recap, Nunes said on Sunday, “There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out, but I will just say one of the things you can do — if you’re healthy, you and your family it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easily. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going. Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy, you know, $4,000 of food. Go to your local pub.”

However well-intentioned Nunes’ comments were, Fauci was on TV earlier Sunday explicitly advising the opposite. He said on one Sunday show, “I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and in bars.” He said on another, “You don’t want to make a pronouncement that no one should ever go into a restaurant. I mean, I think that might be overkill right now, but everything is on the table. It may come to the situation where we strongly recommend — right now, myself personally, I wouldn’t go to a restaurant. I just wouldn’t.”

On Monday night, Hannity spoke with Nunes and framed the issue as the congressman getting “hammered because you said you want to support a local restaurant.”

Hannity noted how many restaurants are now sticking to just takeout and delivery only as public health concerns spread.

Nunes addressed his initial comments and tried to claim he meant all along he was encouraging takeout, even as he said “it’s a great time to just go out” and “likely you can get in easily”:

“These media freaks don’t have a clue what’s going on out in the real world. We have a problem out here because we have people standing in line for 45 minutes at Costco. And so what I was saying is you have empty restaurants, you can go through the drive-thru or do take-out. It’s a great place to go. The media freaks can do it they want, but they’re endangering lives here by continuing this panic when we have no food shortage in this country. The farmers of America produce an abundant food supply. We have more food than we can eat in this country and we ought to stop panicking and ensure that people know they don’t have to wait in a line at Costco for 30, 45 minutes, they need to stay calm.”

