Devin Nunes Says Peter Navarro Was Arrested to Help Jan. 6 Committee ‘Boost Ratings’ For Primetime Hearing

TRUTH Social CEO and former GOP congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said Peter Navarro was arrested last week to help the Jan. 6 House select committee “boost ratings” for Thursday’s televised hearings.

Navarro was arrested by the FBI at an airport in Tennessee. He was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The Department of Justice arrested him, citing his “failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol.”

Navarro has repeatedly said he cannot discuss the 2020 election with lawmakers. He argues doing so would violate executive privilege he claims he’s bound to from his time as a top advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Navarro’s claims of executive privilege have already been denied. He faces jail time if he is convicted.

On Newsmax TV’s The Balance Monday, Nunes told host Eric Bolling that Navarro’s arrest was political.

Bolling equated the committee’s investigation to a “witch hunt.” He noted former ABC News James Goldston has been tapped to produce the committee’s Thursday primetime hearing.

The host added former Attorney General Eric Holder was once held in contempt of Congress. Bolling said Holder was never arrested. Nunes responded:

This is all part of the buildout for [the Democrats’] latest installment of their hoax theatrics, right? You have to remember… I was there for the first three. You had the Russia hoax, the first impeachment hoax, the second impeachment hoax. They’ve all failed, they’ve all bombed. I mean, they’re very willing to say they’re building narratives, and now they’ve even went outside because the first three bombs, I guess they think they’ll hire this guy from ABC.

Citing Goldston’s involvement in Thursday’s broadcast, Nunes said Navarro’s arrest is a ploy to boost interest in the committee’s hearing.

“What they did to Peter Navarro last Friday was all in anticipation to boost ratings for this latest launch of their latest Hollywood film,” Nunes said.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

