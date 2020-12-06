Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: ‘We’ll See’ If There’s a Biden Administration

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe seemed to make the suggestion that Joe Biden won’t be president despite winning the 2020 Election over Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo interviewed Ratcliffe and asked for his reaction to the people Biden has picked to serve in his cabinet and his national security team. After Bartiromo slammed Biden’s picks for their involvement with “the Russia hoax,” she asked Ratcliffe what the president-elect’s choices will mean for U.S. policy.

“Well, these election issues, we’ll see who is in what seats and whether there is a Biden administration,” Ratcliffe answered.

The comments from the director of national intelligence come after Trump and his allies have spent weeks pushing conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims that the election was corrupted by rampant voter fraud. So far, the president’s legal team has failed to produce evidence of fraud that flipped an entire state during the general election, and they’ve taken to complaining about the dozens of setbacks for their attempts to make their case in court.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]