‘Does NBC Stand By This?’ Hannity Torches Joy Reid After She Asked Black Republican If He Was Nominated for Speaker Due to Race

Sean Hannity flamed Joy Reid after the MSNBC host suggested to Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) he was nominated for speaker by some of his colleagues because he is Black.

On Tuesday’s edition of The ReidOut, the host went back and forth with Donalds on a variety of issues. Reid pointed out that last week, nearly two dozen House Republicans voted for Donalds as an alternative to now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“So, do you not believe that the idea was to make a diversity statement by nominating you?” she asked the two-term congressman.

Donalds replied he was “in the room” when a handful of Republicans discussed the possibility of nominating him and said his race was irrelevant.

Hannity took Reid to task on Wednesday night and played snippets of the interview.

“Now, of course, Joy Reid has a history of these types of smear tactics,” the Fox News host said. “Does NBC stand by this?”

He played a montage of statements by Reid over the years:

“I think even though we intellectually understand what America is at its base, that there is a great amount of racism anti-Blackness, anti-wokeness.” – 11/4/2020 “So, for so many reasons, being a freeloader and a selfish and disrespectful one and for misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes, Elon Musk is the absolute worst.” – 12/15/2o21 “The coverage of Ukraine has revealed a pretty radical disparity in how human Ukrainians look and feel to western media compared to their browner and blacker counterparts.” – 3/7/2022 “But if somehow they managed to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law?” – 11/3/2020 “Tim Scott standing there to provide the patina of diversity over that round of words, basket full words.” – 3/1/2021

“Now, sadly, the politics of personal destruction has nothing new from the left,” Hannity said before highlighting a handful of angry tweets directed at Donalds and his wife. He then welcomed the congressman and his wife Erika to the show.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com