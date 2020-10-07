Donald Trump Jr. accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having “substance issues” as he attacked her for recent slams she took against his father, President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Wednesday with Fox & Friends, the president’s son was asked about Pelosi’s reported reaction after his father announced he would no longer negotiate with Congress on a coronavirus relief package for the country until the election is over. Trump Jr. was specifically asked about how Pelosi reportedly suggested that the president might have been mentally affected by the drugs he’s taking because of his Covid-19 infection, which Steve Doocy summed up as “roid rage.”

“Nancy has her own substance issues according to the press and according to the media,” Trump Jr. said. “I won’t get into that. It’s obviously nonsense. The reality is this: Nancy Pelosi was trying to stack literally, probably a trillion dollars of excess nonsense to bailout Democrat cities, to push for cashless bail, to get illegal immigrants stimulus checks as part of that package while the American taxpayer gets to foot the bill for her radical agenda.”

The president son went on by continuing his attack on the “totally ridiculous,” “radical leftist” wishlist Democrats proposed in the stimulus bill his father rejected

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]