House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly suggested in a call to Democratic lawmakers that President Donald Trump pulled out of negotiations for a federal stimulus package because his thinking had been “affected” by medication he was taking to combat the coronavirus.

In a call to talk about the development with Democratic lawmakers, Pelosi remarked, “Trump’s thinking might be affected by steroids he’s taken to treat his coronavirus infection,” according to two sources who were on the call cited by Bloomberg News. CNN’s Manu Raju also reported that Pelosi made that observation.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, writing, “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19 We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith.” He added that he was asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to “instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.”

House Democrats in May passed a whopping $3.4 trillion stimulus package called the HEROES Act. They passed a scaled-down, $2.2 trillion version on Thursday, which is about twice as expensive as Republicans had said they would consider.

“Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the HEROES Act.”

McConnell said he stood by the president’s position, telling reporters, “I think his view was that they were not going to produce a result and we needed to concentrate on what’s achievable.”

