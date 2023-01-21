Don Lemon Claps Back At Stephen Colbert Mockery Over Wardrobe: ‘I Was a Little Taken Aback’

CNN’s Don Lemon responded on Friday to being mocked by late-night host Stephen Colbert over a unique wardrobe choice this week.

Lemon hosted CNN This Morning in a hooded sweater and a blazer, a look Colbert could not get enough of.

“I believe a great man once said, ‘what the fuck is that?'” Colbert said of the look. “I know they want to add some comedy to CNN and this is hilarious, but how do you report the news in that outfit? How do you actually talk about tragedy wearing that because what could be more tragic than that look he had this morning.”

Colbert’s clip was played on CNN This Morning and Lemon said he loves the comedian but he was “surprised” by the reaction from him and others online.

“I didn’t expect that reaction. For me, it was sort of like a Rorschach test,” the CNN host said.

Lemon found the negative reactions “interesting,” saying the world has changed and moved beyond just a simple suit. He also revealed CNN executives told him to look “comfortable” and relaxed when he took over morning duties. On Friday, he was wearing a slick pink suit.

“I just want to say that a lot has changed. I understand more how you feel when women talk about they talk about women’s skirts and women’s outfits and their hair and their makeup or whatever,” he told co-host Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon defended telling the news in a sweater, citing other notable fashion choices over the years, from Barack Obama to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Have fun with comedy,” he said. “I think if Barack Obama can get criticized for a tan suit, if Volodymyr Zelensky can fight a war in a hoodie, if Trayvon Martin can start a revolution in a hoodie then Don Lemon can tell the news in a hooded sweater.”

Asked by Collins if he’d wear the outfit again, Lemon said, “of course,” promising it’ll have some variation the next time he wears it.

Watch above via CNN.

