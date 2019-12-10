CNN host Don Lemon went off on the Trump 2020 campaign team’s latest weird meme, where it jokingly tried to suggest that Trump’s re-election was “inevitable” and that he would soon use his so-called powers to wipe Democrats off the face of the planet.

Lemon was alluding to a Trump campaign tweet from Tuesday that awkwardly slapped Trump’s head on top of that of the world-destroying villain, Thanos (played by actor Josh Brolin), in a clip from Avengers: Endgame. Trump-Thanos then snapped his fingers and the meme cut to a clip of the Democratic Congressional leadership slowly dissolving away.

“And all that followed has led him to the brink of impeachment. That’s how we got here,” Lemon said, after recounting a laundry list of Trump’s alleged misconduct, before turning to the Twitter meme. “Take a look at this.”

When the clip finished, a clearly disdainful Lemon took several seconds to speak.

“What are we, in junior high school? Like what the hell? What is this?” he asked in quiet indignation, while looking off-camera. “Like what — What?! I cannot believe that I’m even having to report this on the news. This is — this is crazy. This is literally crazy. Are you people insane? Are you insane?”

“Go ahead, troll the Democrats on Twitter. Do this stupid, silly you-know what. Play this stupid, juvenile meme game,” Lemon went on. “History won’t record this meme stupid crap, but history will record this. The seriousness of what is happening, that today is the day that the House of Representatives in the United States of America introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States of America, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors. A big deal.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

