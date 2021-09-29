Don Lemon Knocks Manchin, Sinema ‘Making Problems for the Democrats’: ‘They Are Republicans, Come On!’

CNN’s Don Lemon repeatedly knocked Senators Joe Manchin (D- WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D- AZ) by saying they’re really Republicans.

There has been a lot of frustration in the Democratic party at Mancin and Sinema for their opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, as negotiations over it and the bipartisan infrastructure package continue.

During their normal show handoff, Chris Cuomo talked with Lemon about vaccine hesitancy in the NBA, before remarking that Democrats are “making their own problems.”

Lemon jumped in to remark, “You also have two Republicans in the Democratic party who are making problems for the Democrats, and that’s Manchin and Sinema.”

“That’s your opinion,” Cuomo remarked.

“I mean, they are Republicans, come on!” Lemon shot back.

“That’s your opinion. They’re both Democrats,” Cuomo reiterated.

“It’s not an opinion. Just look at the way they vote,” Lemon said.

“They are both Democrats. There’s a D after their name. That’s the fact,” Cuomo responded.

Lemon again said, “I see them as Republicans.”

