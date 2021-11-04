Don Lemon Recalls Woman ‘Harassing’ Him to Mask Up Outdoors: ‘What the Hell Are You Talking About?’

In a discussion about whether or not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is vaccinated against Covid-19, Don Lemon recalled how a woman had been “harassing” him to put on a mask while outdoors.

During the handoff with Chris Cuomo, Lemon expressed frustration at people who skirt laws and rules, and also those who do not appreciate and respect varying circumstances.

“There’s no rules, there’s no nuance, there’s no nothing,” said Lemon. “I’m here in New York. Outside, and every state in America, you don’t have to wear a mask when you’re outside. But if you go into a business and a place that requires masking, what do you do? You put one on.”

“No shirt, no shoes, no service,” replied Cuomo.

“I had to go on for a personal matter, go down to Florida for a few hours,” said Lemon. “Tim and I were out by the pool, and this woman started harassing us. ‘Why aren’t you wearing a mask?’ I’m like, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ No, you don’t have to wear a mask anywhere in America outdoors. What the hell are you talking about? So people don’t believe in–they don’t understand nuance, they don’t understand what the rules are. Everything is a gotcha.

He added, “Aaron Rogers is not a gotcha. Aaron Rodgers is, if he’s not vaccinated, flouting the rules, because you’re supposed to be vaccinated. If not, you do the testing or do whatever, but that doesn’t appear to have happened.”

It’s possible Lemon was referencing an encounter he had with a woman in Florida who was indeed harassing him. In a TikTok video posted to Twitter, Lemon and a man who appears to be his partner Tim Malone are seen sitting poolside as a woman badgers them about the lack of Covid restrictions in Florida.

“I wanna thank you. Don LaMon, right?” she says, immediately outing herself as a view of Tucker Carlson, who deliberately mispronounces the CNN host’s name.

“I wanna thank you,” she says. “Thank you so much. And you’re in the great state of Florida.”

Lemon and his partner gather their belongings and walk away, but the woman continues heckling them.

“I hope you guys enjoy it. You can enjoy it. Thank you for exposing everything. ‘Cause we love you in Florida.”

In the video, the woman does not mention masks, however.

