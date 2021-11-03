Don Lemon Says Democrats Facing a ‘Complete and Total Meltdown’ After Election Losses

CNN’s Don Lemon said Wednesday night Democrats need to understand they’re facing a “total meltdown” after serious election night losses.

Lemon opened his show talking with Chris Cuomo about Republicans’ surprising gains, and he recalled his recent outburst at Democrats for being “weak” and politically ineffective.

On Wednesday night, he told viewers how startling it is that the New Jersey gubernatorial race was so close. Governor Phil Murphy beat opponent Jack Ciattarelli, but by a much slimmer margin than expected.

“In the wake of the election night that rocked the Democratic party, what we have got tonight is the anatomy really of a Democratic meltdown, a complete and total meltdown,” Lemon said. “The party that holds the House, holds the Senate, the White House, apparently unable to get out of its own way, and you’re seeing the results at the ballot box.”

He argued that “all the signs” of a meltdown were there:

Covid anger, Democratic infighting and ineptitude, misunderstanding of what suburban voters really care about, like education. The lesson Democrats should take from this election? Voters are speaking loud and clear. People don’t care about the back and forth on Capitol Hill. They don’t really care that much about the sausage making, they want to see things done. They care about the sluggish economy, they care about high gas prices, they care about expensive groceries, about crime, about the supply chain. Concerns about the rights of parents, what they have to say about their kids, what their kids are being taught in schools, whether you believe it or not, but that’s a real concern. Whether some of that was built on misinformation still a real concern. Not to mention what seems to be a never-ending pandemic four months after the president declared that it would be over by July.

You can watch above, via CNN.

