Don Lemon Uses Squeaky Voice to Mock Josh Hawley as Guest Calls Him a ‘Pathetic Little Man’

Don Lemon brutally mocked Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on CNN Wednesday night over his infamous Jan. 6, 2021 fist raise outside the Capitol.

Last week the Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection on that day cited law enforcement officials stating that Hawley “riled up the crowd” before certification of the 2020 presidential election. Later, a mob stormed the Capitol, prompting lawmakers to flee.

One of those lawmakers included Hawley, who could be seen running away from trouble in video shown by the committee.

Lemon played a clip of CNN’s Manu Raju asking Hawley about the fist raise.

“Do you regret that fist pump because of that?” Raju asked.

“No, I don’t regret anything that day,” Hawley answered. “And it’s a privilege to be attacked by the January 6th committee. And I want to say thank you for all the help with the fundraising. It’s been tremendous.”

“The grift is real,” Lemon said. “Sounds like he thinks it’s an opportunity for a joke. But somehow, as you see him scurrying away there, he didn’t think it was quite so funny when he was running for his life.”

Lemon then welcomed CNN’s Evan Perez and former federal prosecutor Michael Moore to the show.

“Can you believe this guy?” Lemon asked. “It’s a privilege and honor to be attacked by the January 6th committee in helping my fundraising? I can’t believe people like that are even in elected office in this land, It’s sad.”

‘He’s a pathetic, pathetic little man,” Moore said.

Lemon then raised his fist and assumed a squeaky, high-pitched voice. “Yeah guys, go ahead!”

“He’s inconsequential, inconsequential to the American people, I can tell you that,” Moore added.

