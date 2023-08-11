Donny Deutsch Frets That Trump Will Cancel Morning Joe If He Wins Again: ‘Freedom Is Over If Donald Trump Gets Elected’

Morning Joe panelist Donny Deutsch issued an emotional warning on Friday morning that Donald Trump’s re-ascension to the presidency may mean the end of Morning Joe — and freedom itself.

After host Joe Scarborough devoted some time to tearing into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Deutsch steered the conversation back toward Trump.

“Make no mistake about it, and this is what I get so enraged with not the far-right fringe, but the Republican, the establishment Republicans. Do you not understand that if Donald Trump wins, nothing else matters because it’s over?” asked Deutsch.

He continued:

Morning Joe might, just to take a little example, Morning Joe might not exist anymore because Donald Trump has said, as all autocrats say, what they will do. And he said, “if I’m elected, I want the FCC reporting directly into me.” And he will cancel the show. I mean, you need to think that, excuse me, that extreme, it’s over. Freedom is over if Donald Trump gets elected, it’s that simple. No other issue matters. Every other issue sprinkles down from that. However you feel about the economy, however you feel about whatever issue you are dealing with, we turn into an autocracy. What our forefathers fought for 250 years ago is over. That’s what’s at stake in this election. Everything else is a subtext to that.

Scarborough concurred that his job might be in jeopardy if Trump were to return to the White House.

“You look at what’s happening in Hungary, you look what’s happened with Orbán, Orbán didn’t take broadcasters out that opposed him and lined them up against the wall and shot ’em. No, he just regulated them out of business,” he observed.

“What’s Donald Trump done? He’s looked at what Orban’s doing. He said, ‘okay, I’m going to have control of the FCC so I can decide what shows are on TV and what shows are not on TV,'” added Scarborough. “You have liberals all the time saying ‘you need to push to have Fox News like get the FCC to investigate this and get the FCC to investigate that.’ Doesn’t work that way in America. It doesn’t work that way, at least in this America. But that’s how Donald Trump wants it to work in his America.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

