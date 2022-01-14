Donny Deutsch Pans Biden on MSNBC: ‘He Doesn’t Feel Inspirational. He Doesn’t Feel in Command’

President Joe Biden will be glad to put this week behind him, as his administration was dealt several problems and setbacks.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court struck down the president’s Covid-19 vaccine-or-weekly-testing policy for large employers. That same day, his voting rights agenda all but died in the Senate. Meanwhile, the Omicron variant continues to spread and year-over-year inflation hit a 40-year high.

In addition, a Quinnipiac poll released this week showed Biden has a 33% approval rating.

On Friday’s Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace said that “the country is feeling despair” and asked Donny Deutsch, “What is in his power to change next week as he heads into this sort of one-year reframing?”

Deutsch responded, starting off with a warning that MSNBC’s liberal viewers would not like what they were about to hear:

I think your audience is not going to be happy with what I have to say. I don’t think he’s come across as an inspirational figure. I don’t think–by the way, I could give a litany of things he’s accomplished… But there’s something else different. How many people do you talk to, when they say, “He seems old”? And I don’t mean that as an ageist thing. It really started with Afghanistan where he just didn’t seem to have his hand firmly on the wheel. And I think a lot of this has to do with the messenger versus the messages itself [sic]. He doesn’t feel in charge. He doesn’t feel inspirational. He doesn’t feel in command. And part of it is he’s just done less pressers than any other president. So, this audience is not gonna like to hear this, but if I’m just kind of judging on style points, on performance. He has not come across as a firm, strong commander-in-chief, just overall grading him. As I said, it’s not gonna be a popular statement but it’s the way I feel.

Deutsch’s remarks are notable because criticism of Biden on MSNBC is of course rare. Hosts, contributors, and guests generally avoid offering unflattering opinions of prominent Democrats, especially when it’s the leader of the party, let alone a sitting president.

