‘Don’t Be a Knucklehead and Riot!’ Sen. John Kennedy Reveals Concern on Trump’s Calls for Protest

Senator John Kennedy chimed in on former President Donald Trump’s repeated calls for protests of his alleged looming arrest by a Manhattan DA. He revealed concern about what protests by Trump supporters might actually look like.

Steve Doocy noted that after Trump announced on Truth Social that he supposes he would be arrested on Tuesday, he said people should “protest, protest, protest.” The Fox & Friends co-host then noted how House Speaker Kevin Mccarthy then came out and said, “don’t protest,” before asking his guest, “Where you me down on this?”

“In America, you are free to protest,” the Lousiana senator replied, “You aren’t really free if you can’t express yourself.”

“But do it peacefully,” he exhorted Fox News viewers. “Don’t be a knucklehead and riot!”

Kennedy did not mention the events of January 6th but the last time that Trump called for this sort of protest, his followers attacked the Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

Speaker McCarthy spoke out against a protest and was even joined by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a clear effort to tamp down any potential civil unrest that could be fomented by Trump’s calls for protest.

Watch above via Fox News.

