‘Beneath The Dignity!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin Trashes Trump for ‘Smirking’ at UFC Fighter’s Michelle Obama Insult

The View’s Sunny Hostin slammed President Donald Trump for “smirking” at an insult lobbed at former First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday night’s White House UFC fights.

“I do want to address the derogatory slur made about the former first lady, Michelle Obama, because I think it’s important to address,” Hostin said on Monday’s episode of The View.

UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit hurled the shocking insult moments after winning a heavyweight bout at the UFC Freedom 250. Hoskit was interviewed by UFC commentator Joe Rogan, when he declared, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”

MMA fighter Josh Hokit on the White House lawn: “Michelle Obama is a man!” This is how America’s 250th birthday is being celebrated. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/8uiwLJXkI8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 15, 2026

Hostin continued, “I think the reason that it’s important is because for a long time — and the roots are in slavery — Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive, made to feel that they were masculine, made to feel that they were — they didn’t have the femininity that a white woman would have.”

“There is this intersectionality between racism and sexism that was on full display at the White House,” Hostin said. “The crowd laughed at the statement and the president of the United States smirked and never addressed what was said. That is beneath the dignity of the office of the president of the United States, and it’s beneath the dignity of the American people.”

Ana Navarro added, “I will tell you, I didn’t watch one second of that UFC fight because to me, that does not celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. That does not signify America’s best values.”

Navarro continued:

And I will tell you, you know, he is so obsessed with the Obamas, they live rent-free in their head, but I’m going to tell you how I’m going to celebrate the 250th anniversary. Number one, I am going to, on Thursday is the opening of the Obama center in Chicago and so I’m going to be watching the live feed. I’m going to be celebrating the fact that he was the first black president elected in this country in 250 years. So you can tune in and you can watch the live stream. And the other thing I’m going to do to celebrate the birthday of America is come November, I’m going to show up and I’m going to vote out the Republicans who are…putting no accountability on this administration.

When asked for comment about the Obama insult, WH spokesman Steven Cheung ignored the question and opted to praise Hokit’s win instead.

Watch the clip above via The View on ABC.

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