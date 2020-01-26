Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News host Steve Hilton tore into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday night, calling the Trump official a “baby” and a “bully” for his meltdown under questioning from an NPR reporter.

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly interviewed Pompeo for All Things Considered last week, asking questions about Iran and Ukraine. After the interview, Pompeo was so enraged by Kelly’s questions about Ukraine that he unleashed an expletive-laden tirade that culminated in the secretary of state demanding Kelly — a reporter with a master’s degree in European studies — locate Ukraine on a map.

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got into an ugly dustup with an NPR reporter this week and I’ve got something I want to get off my chest,” Fox’s Steve Hilton explained Sunday night, before making clear he’s a “big fan” of Pompeo.

“But last week, Pompeo lost his temper after an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly unleashing a four-letter word tirade, putting out a ridiculous statement, whining about what questions he’d agreed to answer,” Hilton said. “I listen to NPR a lot. And I can tell you that Mary Louise Kelly is one of the very few hosts on there who actually seems fair and is not totally biased against President Trump.”

“For goodness sake, Mr. Secretary, don’t be such a baby!” Hilton continued. “You should be able to handle tough questions by now and don’t be such a bully. Foul-mouth ranting at a reporter doing her job is an embarrassment to you and the administration.”

“You should apologize,” he added. “And people will think much more of you if you do.”

After Kelly reported on the meltdown, Pompeo released an insane official statement in which he claimed Kelly thought Ukraine was Bangladesh. “This is another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President Trump and this Administration,” he wrote.

Few have defended Pompeo’s handling of the dust-up. One senior U.S. diplomat called Pompeo’s statement “just embarrassing.”

Or, as Atlantic writer Graeme Wood put it:

Pompeo ended his response by saying, archly, that “Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine”—implying that Kelly misidentified Bangladesh as Ukraine. This stupid, completely implausible dig against Kelly shreds his credibility in two ways. First, it asks us to believe that Kelly, a veteran foreign correspondent, knows less geography than an attentive high-school social-studies student. Second, by implying this lie rather than stating it, Pompeo sounds like exactly the type of coward who would whine that he had been wronged, to shirk responsibility for his unforced errors.

