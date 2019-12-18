House Judiciary Ranking Republican Doug Collins (GA) opened the debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump by blasting Democrats for charging Trump on the Ukraine scandal.

In his follow-up to the speech from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Collins slammed Democrats over the premise behind the impeachment push, warning against “partisan impeachment.” As Collins spoke of how Democrats craved Trump’s impeachment since the start of his presidency, he especially hammered them for various statements they made about Trump’s actions being “too dangerous” to wait for American voters to decide his fate in 2020.

“Really? After we just said the Pledge of Allegiance, we go back to the Speaker’s own words and said it would be dangerous to leave it to the voters? I will tell you right now, Madame Speaker, we on the Republican side have no problem taking our case to majority and to the people of this country because they elected Donald Trump and it is a matter for the voters, not this House, not in this way, not in the way this is being done. It has trampled everything this House believes in.”

Collins went on to condemn the charges, evidence, and the process of impeachment against Trump, saying, “today is going to be a lot of things. What it is not is fair. What it is not is about the truth.” Collins dismissed the idea that Trump pressured the Ukrainian government into investigating his political foes, eventually determining that “President Trump did nothing wrong.”

“So today we are going to talk a lot about impeachment, we are going to talk a lot about our president and talk about two Articles of Impeachment. Abuse of power because they can’t actually pin anything of factual basis on him. The president did nothing wrong in this issue, and they are going to talk about obstruction of Congress. Obstruction of Congress, as I’ve said before, is like petulant children saying we didn’t get our way.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]